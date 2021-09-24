Kilgore hands Palestine a loss Friday night for the second year in a row

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) It was a battle of cats and dogs and for the second year in a row the Kilgore Bulldogs handed the Palestine Wildcats a loss.

The final score was: 35-6

Kilgore will be off next week and play Mabank on the road the following week. Palestine will host Mabank next Friday.

