KILGORE, Texas (KETK) It was a battle of cats and dogs and for the second year in a row the Kilgore Bulldogs handed the Palestine Wildcats a loss.
The final score was: 35-6
Kilgore will be off next week and play Mabank on the road the following week. Palestine will host Mabank next Friday.
- Kilgore hands Palestine a loss Friday night for the second year in a row
- Arp gets a win against Quitman in Week 5 match-up
- Troup handed first loss of the season by West Rusk in Week 5
- Chapel Hill dominates Athens 57-21 in undefeated matchup
- East Texas experiencing paramedic shortage, other issues due to COVID-19 pandemic