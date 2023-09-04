KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — If the non-district portion of a football team’s schedule is about testing yourself before district, the Kilgore Bulldogs are working on a master’s degree after going toe-to-toe against Carthage and Gilmer right out of the gate.

“The thing I’m most impressed about our team is just how hard they play, and how much they play together,” said Kilgore head coach Clint Fuller. “Both games were battles until the end, and our kids fought for each other for four quarters, and that’s big for us because we can build off that.”

Like typical Kilgore teams, this group has leaned heavily on their defense, not only getting stops but forcing turnovers in big moments.

“Hey, leadership is key for us this year, I feel like if the players are leading the team, the team will follow,” said safety Zaylon Stoker. “You can’t be led by the coaches, as a player, everybody ought to follow a leader.”

There has been a leadership change on offense, with Derrick Williams moving from slot receiver to quarterback, who says he is more than ready to step into the role.

“I took it personally, I knew I had some shoes to fill, pretty good quarterback last year, D VanZandt,” said Williams. “Just got to come out and play.”

Because tough-nosed football is a Bulldog tradition.

“Being a Kilgore Bulldog is the best thing to do, it’s a lot to be a Kilgore Bulldog because everybody wants to beat you, they are going to play you the toughest but, as Kilgore bulldogs, we going to play you back, it’s not going to be easy,” said Stoker.

“Our kids take a lot of pride in playing for Kilgore. You know Kilgore has been a great tradition in East Texas for a long time, and our kids recognize that they understand that,” said Fuller. “We talk about it all the time, and they take tremendous pride in representing our community and our school district, and really that’s a foundation of our program, is that pride.”

A foundation, forged, and sharpened, by the Ragin’ Red.

Kilgore will take on Pine Tree this Friday night at 7:30 at Pirate Stadium in Longview in our Fever Game of the Week.