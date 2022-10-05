KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Bulldogs had a daunting non-district schedule, starting the season against Gilmer and Carthage in the first two weeks.

Through that gauntlet, they found out how mentally strong their team can be.

“At no point during early in the non-district schedule did our guys get down, they just kept working and improving and I think we’ve gotten better every week as a football team and I think that has shown the last few weeks of play,” tells head coach Clint Fuller.

“How resilient we are, improving our younger guys and hard times are inevitable and we got through hard times early and I’m just proud of them for staying with it,” adds senior defensive back Matthew Tyeskie.

“Our team is going to fight no matter what, they showed a lot of toughness even though we were losing, they kept fighting through every game and came to practice ready to work every week no matter the circumstances,” says senior quarterback D’ Vanzandt

The Bulldogs are 4-2 on the season and looking good in the district. The Kilgore defense has been flying around only giving up 7 points during league play.

“You can see the love that they have for each other on the field, the way they play together, and the effort, you can look up at any given play and see 11 guys flying to the football and playing hard for each other,” explains coach Fuller.

“We playing team ball, a lot of teams we played had star players but if we play as a team, that 11 is going to win,” says Tyeskie.

While the offense has been gelling, coach Fuller had questions about the offensive line but says they have gotten better each game.

“It all starts with our offensive line, they’ve played great and we are able to run the ball pretty efficiently early, and then as the season has gone on our passing game has come a long so we’re starting to click on offense, when we can run the ball and throw it, we become very dangerous,” exclaims Coach Fuller.

“We lost a lot of seniors last year and for them to step up and take on that role and do as good as they are doing right now, as a quarterback it’s great for me,” declares Vanzandt.

So now the stage is set for one of the newest rivalries in the district of doom, as the Bulldogs and Eagles clash this Friday night, in our Fever Spotlight Game.