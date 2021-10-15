Kilgore wins Week 8 ‘Battle of the Dogs’ over Chapel Hill

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) The Kilgore Bulldogs got the Week 8 win at home over district rivals the Chapel Hill Bulldogs.

The final score was: 41-20.

Kilgore will be on the road against Henderson next week, while Chapel Hill will host Mabank.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51