Kilgore wins Week 8 ‘Battle of the Dogs’ over Chapel Hill

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) The Kilgore Bulldogs got the Week 8 win at home over district rivals the Chapel Hill Bulldogs.
The final score was: 41-20.
Kilgore will be on the road against Henderson next week, while Chapel Hill will host Mabank.
