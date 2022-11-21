WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) — After nine seasons as the head football coach and athletic director for the White Oak Roughnecks, Kris Iske is calling it a career.

Coach Iske confirmed with KETK that he will be stepping down to spend more time with his family, now that his daughter will be graduating from high school.

Iske was promoted to head coach in 2014 after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator.

His coaching career also took him to programs such as Elysian Fields, Grapeland, Scurry-Rosser, and Bay City.