ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK)- The Lindale Eagles were not able to slow down undefeated Argyle early in the 4A Division 1 State title game Friday.

Ultimately, the team from Denton County ended Lindale’s magical run which culminated in its first ever state championship contest appearance.

The final score was 49-21.

The Eagles finished their historic season at 13-3.

Watch the video for game highlights and our coverage from AT&T Stadium.