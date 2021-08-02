Lindale Eagles are motivated but not defined by past success

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Above the Lindale indoor practice facility hangs a picture of the 2020 state finalist team, memorializing the best finish in school history.

But on the turf below, the Eagles were hard at work, motivated, but not defined by past accomplishments.

“It’s square one, we’re back at square one, I mean, we don’t look back on last year,” said senior slot receiver Jacob Seekford. “Last year was last year, new team, new faces, we’ve got new goals.”

“We’re really locked into this season, we’ve been eager through these summer workouts, so we’re ready,” said senior linebacker Colton Wideman.

“One of the first things I told them was we like to have a windshield mentality,” said head coach Chris Cochran. “Whatever it is, it’s got to be in front of us, we’ve got to put what happened last year behind us, and they do, they got to create their own story.”

On offense, Lindale will be without star running back Jordan Jenkins, who accounted for almost three thousand yards on the ground, before signing with Baylor.

Lindale will lean on the experience of senior leaders such as quarterback Sam Peterson and playmaking receiver Seekford.

“Everybody knows Jordan, he has big shoes to fill, but I feel like we can share the load, and I think we can get it done,” said Seekford.

“It helps having Sam back, you know, he’s got 20 games under his belt guys like Jacob Seekford and Evan Alford, there are some guys who played a lot of games,” said Cochran. “We’re just trying to find the guys who need to fit in those key spots.”

On defense, Lindale will look to senior linebacker Colton Wideman, who was an all-state and first-team all-district in their state finalist run a year ago.

“Yeah, we don’t have Airik or Jaymond or any of them to lead us anymore so, it’s really on me now, and I’m taking full responsibility.,” said Wideman.

“I feel like Colton has a really good feel for our team and how they are working and how we are coming along, so he’s a guy that we trust for sure defensively,” said Cochran.

A standard and foundation have been set in Lindale, but the past is something to be appreciated, but the focus is on what lies ahead.

“We’re keeping our eyes forward on what we have in front of us,” said Cochran.

“We just go to work and do our thing, not worry about anybody but ourselves, we’ll be good,” said Seekford

Lindale will write the first chapter of this new story when they host Kaufman on Friday, August 27th.