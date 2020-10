LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles dominated the Palestine Wildcats Friday night and remained perfect in the “District of Doom.”

They jumped out front early, leading 24-7 at the end of the first quarter. Their quick start was highlighted by a pick-six from defensive back Airik Williams.

The Eagles are now 5-0 in league play and will travel to Kilgore, who is also 5-0, next week in a big showdown for the district championship.

