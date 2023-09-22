HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles got their district opener win on the road on Friday night over Henderson.
The final score was: Lindale 56 – Henderson 7
Next week, Lindale will host Athens, while Henderson will have the week off.
by: Christa Wood
