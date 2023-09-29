LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles are now 2-0 in district play after getting a home win over the Athens Hornets.
The final score was: Lindale 40 – Athens 7
Next week, Lindale will head to Kilgore, while Athens will host Henderson.
by: Christa Wood
by: Christa Wood
