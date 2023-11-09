NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Lindale Eagles beat the Vidor Pirates for the 2nd season in a row, winning their bi-district matchup 49-28.
Lindale will now get set to take on Iowa Colony next week in the area round.
