LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles solidified its position on top of the “District of Doom” Friday.

The Eagles beat Henderson 34-7 behind three touchdowns from Baylor commit Jordan Jenkins giving him 17 on the season.

Lindale improves to 3-0 in league play, and are now 5-2 overall.

Henderson drops to 1-1 in district action, and 2-3 on the year.

