Lindale prepares for District of Doom championship rematch with Kilgore in our Fever Game of the Week

The Lindale Eagles are building a blue-collar culture in their football program, something that’s helped them keep up their success this season.

“Relentless effort, uncommon commitment, unwavering accountability, and exceptional toughness, those things of things… it can’t be about words, its got to be about the action so that’s what our young men have bought into,” tells head coach Chris Cochran.



“It trickles down to everyone it’s a type of effect that makes you want to go out there and play hard for your brothers and that’s what helps us,” adds defensive end Colton Widemon.



The Eagles are sitting at 5-0 in the district, head coach Chris Cochran believes a tough non-district schedule helped his guys be ready for the district of doom.



“I’m really proud of these guys and our coaches for just sticking with the process of it and not getting down and just coming back. we wouldn’t be where we at if they wouldn’t have handled that situation like they did. so really proud of our leadership and our coaches for getting us through that,” explains Coach Cochran.



“It really helped us a lot, the toughness of finishing games, starting games, we got all of that out of us so we used it as a stepping stool and a learning curve,” says Quarterback Sam Peterson.



Lindale is back in the same situation as last year, playing Kilgore for a district title, something coach Cochran knows will be a battle until the end.



“That’s who we want to be, just line up and play each play one play at a time. believing in the guys next to you and play as hard as you can. that’s who we are and that’s who we want to be,” declares coach Cochran.



We’ll see if Lindale can repeat as district champs once again and if like last year, it can propel them back to AT&T Stadium in mid-December.