Lindale pulls away, runs past Vidor into round 2

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) After going undefeated in district play, the Lindale Eagles carried their momentum into their playoff opener Thursday.

The Eagles defeated Vidor 29-13 in a Class 4A Division 1 Bi-District round matchup, advancing to the area round for the second time in the last three years.

Baylor commit Jordan Jenkins scored a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 126 yards, and quarterback Sam Peterson threw for two scores in a very solid outing as he completed 14 of 18 passes.

The Eagles now 9-2 on the season, will take on the winner of Needville and Furr next week.

Lindale got the win last week to take the “District of Doom” title their first year in 4A Division 1, over the Kilgore Bulldogs, 47-40.

