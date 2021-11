WACO, Texas (KETK) — There was plenty of fireworks Thursday night at McLane Stadium between the Lindale Eagles and the El Campo Ricebirds in the area round of the postseason.

The game was tied at 28 going into the half and tied again at 35 in the 3rd quarter.

But in the 4th, El Campo was able to pull away, and beat Lindale 56-42, to put an end to the Eagles’ playoff run.