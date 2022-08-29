TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Week two of the high school football season will feature some of the best rivalries we have in East Texas, including the cross-town showdown between Tyler and Tyler Legacy, better known as the Rose City Rivalry.

It is the annual matchup between the Red Raiders and the Lions, and last season Legacy won in a shootout, beating Tyler 62-55.

The Red Raiders have won the last three meetings, but both will be looking to rebound after week one losses.

Legacy lost to Lufkin, while Tyler fell on the road to the Marshall Mavericks.

This is still the pre-district part of the schedule, so the main focus is trying to get better before district kicks off in a few weeks.

But everyone involved understands history is always on the line when these two meet at rose stadium.

“This is two high schools in one big town, and so it’s always fun. It means a lot to this community,” said Tyler Legacy head coach Joe Willis. “At the end of the day, we’re all celebrating out there on Friday night, young people in our community. They’re gonna grow up here and eventually be leaders and fathers and all, all kinds of things here in our town of Tyler.”

“Bragging rights, it is all about who can talk the most noise for all year about winning this football game,” said Tyler head coach Ricklan Holmes. “It’s a big deal for Tyler, it’s a big deal for Tyler High, and a big deal for Legacy.

It’s one of the great cross-town rivalries in all of texas, Tyler versus Tyler Legacy, for the 67th edition of the Rose City Rivalry.

Kickoff will be at 7:00 Friday night from Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.