LIST: All East Texas second-round football playoff games

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three out of four Texas football programs have finished playing for the season.

For the lucky 25% that made it to the second round, they are focused on surviving to round three.

Below is a list of all East Texas teams playing in the area round of the Texas high school football playoffs.

6A Division II

Region II

  • Tyler Legacy (6-5) vs Cedar Hill (7-4), 11 a.m. Saturday at Globe Life Field

5A Division II

Region III

  • Texarkana (10-0) vs Texas City (10-1), 7:30 p.m. at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium
  • Crosby (9-2) vs Marshall (8-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

4A Division I

Region II

  • Kilgore (10-1) vs Stafford (7-4), 7 p.m. at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium
  • Tyler Chapel Hill (8-3) vs Freeport Brazosport (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
  • El Campo (10-1) vs Lindale (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

4A Division II

Region II

  • Glen Rose (10-1) vs Plesant Grove (6-5), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
  • Quinlan Ford (11-0) vs Pittsburg (4-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium
  • Van (11-0) vs Sunnyvale (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
  • Gilmer (10-1) vs Caddo Mills (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

Region III

  • Carthage (10-0) vs Hamshire-Fannett (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beamount’s Memorial Stadium
  • Bellville (11-0) vs Rusk (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

3A Division I

Region II

  • Mount Vernon (11-0) vs Whitney (6-5), 7 p.m. at Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium
  • Gladewater (8-2) vs Grandview (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium
  • West (11-0) vs Mineola (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium
  • Malakoff (8-3) vs Pottsboro (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Region III

  • Diboll (8-3) vs Hallettsville (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium

3A Division II

Region III

  • West Rusk (11-0) vs Waverly (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium
  • Daingerfield (9-2) vs Elysian Field (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium
  • Waskom (10-1) vs Troup (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium
  • Newton (9-1) vs DeKalb (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium

2A Division I

Region III

  • Beckville (11-0) vs Hearne (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Murphy’s Kimbrough Stadium
  • Timpson (9-0) vs Thorndale (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield’s Eagle Stadium
  • Centerville (10-1) vs Hawkins (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium
  • Holland (9-2) vs Shelbyville (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

2A Division II

Region III

  • Wortham (6-5) vs West Sabine (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium
  • Mart (11-0) vs Lovelady (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium
  • Teneha (9-2) vs Chilton (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity’s Tiger Stadium

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51