LIST: All East Texas second-round football playoff games

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three out of four Texas football programs have finished playing for the season.

For the lucky 25% that made it to the second round, they are focused on surviving to round three.

Below is a list of all East Texas teams playing in the area round of the Texas high school football playoffs.

6A Division II

Region II

Tyler Legacy (6-5) vs Cedar Hill (7-4), 11 a.m. Saturday at Globe Life Field

5A Division II

Region III

Texarkana (10-0) vs Texas City (10-1), 7:30 p.m. at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

Crosby (9-2) vs Marshall (8-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

4A Division I

Region II

Kilgore (10-1) vs Stafford (7-4), 7 p.m. at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

Tyler Chapel Hill (8-3) vs Freeport Brazosport (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

El Campo (10-1) vs Lindale (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

4A Division II

Region II

Glen Rose (10-1) vs Plesant Grove (6-5), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Quinlan Ford (11-0) vs Pittsburg (4-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Van (11-0) vs Sunnyvale (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Gilmer (10-1) vs Caddo Mills (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

Region III

Carthage (10-0) vs Hamshire-Fannett (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beamount’s Memorial Stadium

Bellville (11-0) vs Rusk (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

3A Division I

Region II

Mount Vernon (11-0) vs Whitney (6-5), 7 p.m. at Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Gladewater (8-2) vs Grandview (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium

West (11-0) vs Mineola (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium

Malakoff (8-3) vs Pottsboro (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Region III

Diboll (8-3) vs Hallettsville (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium

3A Division II

Region III

West Rusk (11-0) vs Waverly (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium

Daingerfield (9-2) vs Elysian Field (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium

Waskom (10-1) vs Troup (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium

Newton (9-1) vs DeKalb (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium

2A Division I

Region III

Beckville (11-0) vs Hearne (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Murphy’s Kimbrough Stadium

Timpson (9-0) vs Thorndale (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield’s Eagle Stadium

Centerville (10-1) vs Hawkins (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium

Holland (9-2) vs Shelbyville (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

2A Division II

Region III