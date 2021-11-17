LIST: All East Texas second-round football playoff games

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three out of four Texas football programs have finished playing for the season.
For the lucky 25% that made it to the second round, they are focused on surviving to round three.
Below is a list of all East Texas teams playing in the area round of the Texas high school football playoffs.
6A Division II
Region II
- Tyler Legacy (6-5) vs Cedar Hill (7-4), 11 a.m. Saturday at Globe Life Field
5A Division II
Region III
- Texarkana (10-0) vs Texas City (10-1), 7:30 p.m. at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium
- Crosby (9-2) vs Marshall (8-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium
4A Division I
Region II
- Kilgore (10-1) vs Stafford (7-4), 7 p.m. at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium
- Tyler Chapel Hill (8-3) vs Freeport Brazosport (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
- El Campo (10-1) vs Lindale (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
4A Division II
Region II
- Glen Rose (10-1) vs Plesant Grove (6-5), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
- Quinlan Ford (11-0) vs Pittsburg (4-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium
- Van (11-0) vs Sunnyvale (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
- Gilmer (10-1) vs Caddo Mills (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium
Region III
- Carthage (10-0) vs Hamshire-Fannett (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beamount’s Memorial Stadium
- Bellville (11-0) vs Rusk (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
3A Division I
Region II
- Mount Vernon (11-0) vs Whitney (6-5), 7 p.m. at Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium
- Gladewater (8-2) vs Grandview (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium
- West (11-0) vs Mineola (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium
- Malakoff (8-3) vs Pottsboro (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium
Region III
- Diboll (8-3) vs Hallettsville (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium
3A Division II
Region III
- West Rusk (11-0) vs Waverly (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium
- Daingerfield (9-2) vs Elysian Field (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium
- Waskom (10-1) vs Troup (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium
- Newton (9-1) vs DeKalb (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium
2A Division I
Region III
- Beckville (11-0) vs Hearne (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Murphy’s Kimbrough Stadium
- Timpson (9-0) vs Thorndale (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield’s Eagle Stadium
- Centerville (10-1) vs Hawkins (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium
- Holland (9-2) vs Shelbyville (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field
2A Division II
Region III
- Wortham (6-5) vs West Sabine (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium
- Mart (11-0) vs Lovelady (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium
- Teneha (9-2) vs Chilton (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity’s Tiger Stadium