LIST: East Texas third-round playoff games taking place Thanksgiving week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s the goal of every Texas high school football team to still be playing when the turkey is being passed around the table.

After each classification began with 64 teams in their respective brackets just two weeks ago, they are now down to the Sweet 16.

Here is a list of all third-round games involving East Texas teams. The list has been compiled from team announcements on social media as well as The Associated Press.

5A Division I

Region II

  • Denton Ryan (11-1) vs Longview (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

5A Division II

Region III

  • Texas High (11-0) vs Port Neches-Groves (8-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Natchitoches’ Turpin Stadium

4A Division I

Region III

  • Kilgore (11-1) vs Chapel Hill (9-3), 8 p.m. Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

4A Division II

Region II

  • Pleasant Grove (7-5) vs Quinlan Ford (12-0), 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field
  • Van (12-0) vs Gilmer (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Region III

  • China Spring (12-0) vs Carthage (11-0), 5 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

3A Division I

Region II

Region III

  • Diboll (9-3) vs Little River Academy (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Field

3A Division II

Region III

  • West Rusk (12-0) vs Daingerfield (10-2), 6 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
  • Waskom (11-1) vs Newton (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium

2A Division I

Region III

