LIST: East Texas third-round playoff games taking place Thanksgiving week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s the goal of every Texas high school football team to still be playing when the turkey is being passed around the table.
After each classification began with 64 teams in their respective brackets just two weeks ago, they are now down to the Sweet 16.
Here is a list of all third-round games involving East Texas teams. The list has been compiled from team announcements on social media as well as The Associated Press.
5A Division I
Region II
- Denton Ryan (11-1) vs Longview (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
5A Division II
Region III
- Texas High (11-0) vs Port Neches-Groves (8-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Natchitoches’ Turpin Stadium
4A Division I
Region III
- Kilgore (11-1) vs Chapel Hill (9-3), 8 p.m. Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium
4A Division II
Region II
- Pleasant Grove (7-5) vs Quinlan Ford (12-0), 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field
- Van (12-0) vs Gilmer (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium
Region III
- China Spring (12-0) vs Carthage (11-0), 5 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium
3A Division I
Region II
- Mount Vernon (12-0) vs Gladewater (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Spring’s Primm Stadium
- West (12-0) vs Malakoff (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium
Region III
- Diboll (9-3) vs Little River Academy (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Field
3A Division II
Region III
- West Rusk (12-0) vs Daingerfield (10-2), 6 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
- Waskom (11-1) vs Newton (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium
2A Division I
Region III
- Beckville (12-0) vs Timpson (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches