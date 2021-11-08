LIST: Every East Texas bi-district playoff football matchup

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas high school football season seems to go by faster every year. After 11 weeks of amazing games throughout the Piney Woods and the state, it is already time for the first round of the playoffs.
A mini-season in itself, the playoffs will challenge teams physically, mentally and emotionally. Whoever lifts up the trophy at AT&T Stadium in mid-December will have been in pads since early August.
The following is a compilation of all East Texas schools competing in the bi-district round of the playoffs. This list comes from team announcements on social media as well as The Associated Press.
6A Division II
- Tyler Legacy (5-5) at Garland (10-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Garland’s Williams Stadium
5A Division I
Region II
- Tyler High (6-4) vs Magnolia West (9-1), 7:00 p.m. Friday at Magnolia’s Mustang Stadium
- Magnolia (7-3) vs Longview (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
5A Division II
Region III
- Fulshear (5-5) vs Texas High (10-0), 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium
- Nacogdoches (3-7) vs Montgomery (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium
- Mount Pleasant (4-5) vs College Station A&M Consolidated (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tiger Stadium
- Bryan Rudder (6-3) vs Marshall (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium
4A Division I
Region III
- Kilgore (9-1) vs Huffman Hargrave (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium
- Vidor (8-1) vs Chapel Hill (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium
- Palestine (5-5) vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Willis’ Yates Stadium
- Lindale (6-4) vs Lumberton (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
4A Division II
Region II
- Pleasant Grove (5-5) vs Canton (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Texarkana’s Hawk Stadium
- Brownsboro (5-5) vs Pittsburg (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium
- Van (10-0) vs Liberty-Eylau (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium
- Gilmer (9-1) vs Mexia (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium
- Hillsboro (6-4) vs Caddo Mills (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
Region III
- Carthage (9-0) vs Gatesville (4-6), 7 p.m. at Athens’ Bruce Field
- Salado (7-3) vs Rusk (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at DeSoto’s Eagle Stadium
3A Division I
Region II
- Mount Vernon (10-0) vs Jefferson (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium
- Gladewater (7-2) vs Bonham (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium
- Sabine (7-3) vs Mineola (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bullard’s Panther Stadium
- Malakoff (7-3) vs Maypearl (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium
- Pottsboro (5-4) vs Tatum (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Emory’s Wildcat Stadium
Region III
- Diboll (7-3) vs Buna (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium
- Woodville (6-3) vs Crockett (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
3A Division II
Region II
- Edgewood (7-3) vs Leonard (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium
Region III
- West Rusk (10-0) vs Hooks (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium
- New Waverly (8-2) vs Hughes Springs (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium
- Daingerfield (8-2) vs Harmony (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
- Elysian Fields (8-2) vs Kountze (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium
- Waskom (9-1) vs Corrigan-Camden (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl
- Omaha Pewitt (6-4) vs Troup (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Panther Stadium
- Arp (7-3) vs Dekalb (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium
2A Division I
Region II
- Lindsay (6-4) vs Alba-Golden (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Blue Ridge’s Tiger Stadium
- Tolar (8-2) vs Cayuga (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Alvarado’s Head Stadium
Region III
- Beckville (10-0) vs Joaquin (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
- Timpson (8-0) vs Frankston (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl
- Alto (6-2) vs Thorndale (7-3), 7:30 p.m. at Mexia’s Blackcat Stadium
- Garrison (4-4) vs Hawkins (6-4), 7:30 p.m. at New London’s Bruce Bradshaw Stadium
- Carlisle (5-4) vs Shelbyville (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium
2A Division II
Region III
- Maud (8-2) vs Wortham (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium
- Dewetyville (4-4) vs West Sabine (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field
- Lovelady (8-2) vs Hull-Daisetta (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium
- Tenaha (8-2) vs Burkeville (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field
- Chilton (8-1) vs Simms Bowie (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bullard’s Panther Stadium
- Evadale (7-2) vs Cushing (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington’s Red Devil Field
1A Division I, Six-Man
Region III
- Saint Jo (8-2) vs Leverett’s Chapel (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Prairiland
- Union Hill (6-4) vs Newcastle (5-4), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rio Vista
TAPPS Division II
- Grace Community (2-8) vs Southwest Christian (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Southwest Christian
- Brook Hill (6-3) vs Grapevine Faith Christian (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brook Hill
TAPPS Division III
- Bishop Gorman (1-8) vs Cypress Christian (8-2), 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Cypress Christian