LIST: Every East Texas bi-district playoff football matchup

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas high school football season seems to go by faster every year. After 11 weeks of amazing games throughout the Piney Woods and the state, it is already time for the first round of the playoffs.

A mini-season in itself, the playoffs will challenge teams physically, mentally and emotionally. Whoever lifts up the trophy at AT&T Stadium in mid-December will have been in pads since early August.

The following is a compilation of all East Texas schools competing in the bi-district round of the playoffs. This list comes from team announcements on social media as well as The Associated Press.

6A Division II

5A Division I

Region II

  • Tyler High (6-4) vs Magnolia West (9-1), 7:00 p.m. Friday at Magnolia’s Mustang Stadium
  • Magnolia (7-3) vs Longview (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

5A Division II

Region III

  • Fulshear (5-5) vs Texas High (10-0), 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium
  • Nacogdoches (3-7) vs Montgomery (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium
  • Mount Pleasant (4-5) vs College Station A&M Consolidated (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tiger Stadium
  • Bryan Rudder (6-3) vs Marshall (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium

4A Division I

Region III

  • Kilgore (9-1) vs Huffman Hargrave (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium
  • Vidor (8-1) vs Chapel Hill (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium
  • Palestine (5-5) vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Willis’ Yates Stadium
  • Lindale (6-4) vs Lumberton (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

4A Division II

Region II

  • Pleasant Grove (5-5) vs Canton (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Texarkana’s Hawk Stadium
  • Brownsboro (5-5) vs Pittsburg (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium
  • Van (10-0) vs Liberty-Eylau (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium
  • Gilmer (9-1) vs Mexia (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium
  • Hillsboro (6-4) vs Caddo Mills (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Region III

  • Carthage (9-0) vs Gatesville (4-6), 7 p.m. at Athens’ Bruce Field
  • Salado (7-3) vs Rusk (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at DeSoto’s Eagle Stadium

3A Division I

Region II

  • Mount Vernon (10-0) vs Jefferson (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium
  • Gladewater (7-2) vs Bonham (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium
  • Sabine (7-3) vs Mineola (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bullard’s Panther Stadium
  • Malakoff (7-3) vs Maypearl (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium
  • Pottsboro (5-4) vs Tatum (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Emory’s Wildcat Stadium

Region III

  • Diboll (7-3) vs Buna (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium
  • Woodville (6-3) vs Crockett (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

3A Division II

Region II

  • Edgewood (7-3) vs Leonard (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Region III

  • West Rusk (10-0) vs Hooks (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium
  • New Waverly (8-2) vs Hughes Springs (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium
  • Daingerfield (8-2) vs Harmony (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
  • Elysian Fields (8-2) vs Kountze (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium
  • Waskom (9-1) vs Corrigan-Camden (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl
  • Omaha Pewitt (6-4) vs Troup (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Panther Stadium
  • Arp (7-3) vs Dekalb (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium

2A Division I

Region II

  • Lindsay (6-4) vs Alba-Golden (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Blue Ridge’s Tiger Stadium
  • Tolar (8-2) vs Cayuga (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Alvarado’s Head Stadium

Region III

  • Beckville (10-0) vs Joaquin (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
  • Timpson (8-0) vs Frankston (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl
  • Alto (6-2) vs Thorndale (7-3), 7:30 p.m. at Mexia’s Blackcat Stadium
  • Garrison (4-4) vs Hawkins (6-4), 7:30 p.m. at New London’s Bruce Bradshaw Stadium
  • Carlisle (5-4) vs Shelbyville (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium

2A Division II

Region III

  • Maud (8-2) vs Wortham (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium
  • Dewetyville (4-4) vs West Sabine (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field
  • Lovelady (8-2) vs Hull-Daisetta (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium
  • Tenaha (8-2) vs Burkeville (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field
  • Chilton (8-1) vs Simms Bowie (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bullard’s Panther Stadium
  • Evadale (7-2) vs Cushing (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington’s Red Devil Field

1A Division I, Six-Man

Region III

  • Saint Jo (8-2) vs Leverett’s Chapel (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Prairiland
  • Union Hill (6-4) vs Newcastle (5-4), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rio Vista

TAPPS Division II

  • Grace Community (2-8) vs Southwest Christian (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Southwest Christian
  • Brook Hill (6-3) vs Grapevine Faith Christian (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brook Hill

TAPPS Division III

  • Bishop Gorman (1-8) vs Cypress Christian (8-2), 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Cypress Christian

