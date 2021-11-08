LIST: Every East Texas bi-district playoff football matchup

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas high school football season seems to go by faster every year. After 11 weeks of amazing games throughout the Piney Woods and the state, it is already time for the first round of the playoffs.

A mini-season in itself, the playoffs will challenge teams physically, mentally and emotionally. Whoever lifts up the trophy at AT&T Stadium in mid-December will have been in pads since early August.

The following is a compilation of all East Texas schools competing in the bi-district round of the playoffs. This list comes from team announcements on social media as well as The Associated Press.

6A Division II

Tyler Legacy (5-5) at Garland (10-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Garland’s Williams Stadium

5A Division I

Region II

Tyler High (6-4) vs Magnolia West (9-1), 7:00 p.m. Friday at Magnolia’s Mustang Stadium

5A Division II

Region III

Fulshear (5-5) vs Texas High (10-0) , 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium

Mount Pleasant (4-5) vs College Station A&M Consolidated (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tiger Stadium

Bryan Rudder (6-3) vs Marshall (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium

4A Division I

Region III

Kilgore (9-1) vs Huffman Hargrave (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium

Palestine (5-5) vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Willis’ Yates Stadium

Lindale (6-4) vs Lumberton (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

4A Division II

Region II

Pleasant Grove (5-5) vs Canton (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Texarkana’s Hawk Stadium

Region III

Carthage (9-0) vs Gatesville (4-6), 7 p.m. at Athens’ Bruce Field

Salado (7-3) vs Rusk (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at DeSoto’s Eagle Stadium

3A Division I

Region II

Mount Vernon (10-0) vs Jefferson (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

Gladewater (7-2) vs Bonham (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Sabine (7-3) vs Mineola (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bullard’s Panther Stadium

Pottsboro (5-4) vs Tatum (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Emory’s Wildcat Stadium

Region III

Diboll (7-3) vs Buna (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

Woodville (6-3) vs Crockett (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

3A Division II

Region II

Edgewood (7-3) vs Leonard (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Region III

West Rusk (10-0) vs Hooks (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium

Omaha Pewitt (6-4) vs Troup (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Panther Stadium

Arp (7-3) vs Dekalb (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium

2A Division I

Region II

Lindsay (6-4) vs Alba-Golden (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Blue Ridge’s Tiger Stadium

Tolar (8-2) vs Cayuga (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Alvarado’s Head Stadium

Region III

Beckville (10-0) vs Joaquin (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Timpson (8-0) vs Frankston (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Alto (6-2) vs Thorndale (7-3), 7:30 p.m. at Mexia’s Blackcat Stadium

Garrison (4-4) vs Hawkins (6-4), 7:30 p.m. at New London’s Bruce Bradshaw Stadium

Carlisle (5-4) vs Shelbyville (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium

2A Division II

Region III

Maud (8-2) vs Wortham (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium

Dewetyville (4-4) vs West Sabine (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field

Lovelady (8-2) vs Hull-Daisetta (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

Tenaha (8-2) vs Burkeville (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field

Chilton (8-1) vs Simms Bowie (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bullard’s Panther Stadium

Evadale (7-2) vs Cushing (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington’s Red Devil Field

1A Division I, Six-Man

Region III

Saint Jo (8-2) vs Leverett’s Chapel (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Prairiland

Union Hill (6-4) vs Newcastle (5-4), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rio Vista

TAPPS Division II

Grace Community (2-8) vs Southwest Christian (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Southwest Christian

TAPPS Division III