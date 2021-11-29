LIST: Where 9 East Texas teams will play in the state quarterfinals Friday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Eight teams remain in each of the 10 UIL 11-man football classifications and they will have the honor this week of playing football in December.
Each team is halfway to achieving their dream of winning a state championship, but they all still have a long way to go with three games remaining.
In East Texas, nine teams remain in the hunt for the trophy, and below is a list of each game this weekend. The list has been compiled from team announcements on social media.
5A Division II
- Texas High (12-0) vs Crosby (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium
4A Division I
- Chapel Hill (10-3) vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
4A Division II
- Gilmer (12-1) vs Pleasant Grove (8-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Parker Field
3A Division I
- Mount Vernon (13-0) vs West (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
- Diboll (10-3) vs Lorena (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
3A Division II
- Daingerfield (11-2) vs Waskom (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
2A Division I
- Timpson (11-0) vs Centerville (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl