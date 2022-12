WACO, Texas (KETK) — The Christian Heritage Classical School in Longview started its football program in 2016, and seven years later they can call themselves state champions.

On Thursday, the Sentinels faced off against the Bracken Christian Warriors at Waco ISD Stadium for the TAPPS DIII Six Man State Championship.

Christian Heritage led most of the way, and beat the Warriors 36-20, claiming the title in their first-ever trip to the state championship.