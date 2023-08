MCKINNEY, Texas (KETK) — It was a measuring stick matchup for both teams Thursday night, as the Longview Lobos traveled to McKinney ISD Stadium to face off against the McKinney Lions.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Lions were able to escape with a 23-21 victory.

Longview will now get ready to travel to Marshall to take on the rival Mavericks next Friday night.