MCKINNEY, Texas (Fox51/KETK) — The Longview Lobos made their way to McKinney ISD Stadium Thursday night for a late-season district ballgame against the North Bulldogs.

Both teams went back and forth all night, but the Dogs were able to come away with the win, beating Longview 37-35.

Lobos will finish up the regular season next Friday night at home when they host the rival Tyler High Lions.