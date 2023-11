MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos are headed to regional-round of 5A-D1 playoffs after beating Frisco Reedy on Friday night.

The final score was: Longview 52 – Frisco Reedy 14

Next week, Longview will take on the winner of the Lancaster and Wakeland game.

The Lobos ended the regular season with an overall record of 9-1, and a district record of 7-0.