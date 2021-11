MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – For the third time in two seasons, the Longview Lobos took on the Denton Ryan Raiders.

Ryan beat Longview in week one’s game 40-7, but this time the Lobos were aiming to get a different result at the Mesquite Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon.

Denton Ryan defeated Longview 37-33.

Denton Ryan will play College Station.