Longview Lobos open district play with a 56-28 road victory over West Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos were riding a three-game winning streak into their district opener against West Mesquite Thursday night, and the big green team from East Texas started off fast.

Jordan Allen opened the game with a deep touchdown pass to Jalen Hale, and after an interception, he went to Hale once again to make it 14-0.

A fumble followed by a scoop and score got West Mesquite back into the game, and the two were tied at 21 at the half.

But in the 2nd half, it was all Longview, as the Lobos pulled away to win it 56-28.

Lobos will be back home next Friday night when they host former Whitehouse head coach Marcus Gold and the Wylie East Raiders.