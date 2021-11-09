Longview Lobos open the playoffs this Friday night at home, hosting the Magnolia Bulldogs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos are back in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 7-3 record, and earning a home playoff game, after shutting out rival Tyler in the regular-season finale.



“It means a lot because you know Lobo nation, we’re a very proud nation. So it’s a great feeling and home atmosphere and being able to have a playoff game at home feels good,” says senior receiver DeKalon Taylor.



“It means a big deal to our fans and our parents and to come home and just play the first round at the house and try to get the dub,” tells senior defensive tackle Jessie Fairchild.

Home-field advantage is something Longview might need, with a tough Magnolia Bulldogs team coming to town for the bi-district round.



“The diverse offense they put out there. they’re going to run the back, the quarterback and they can throw the football. they got a huge offensive line, defensively that may be the strong suit of their team, adds head coach John King.



And with those different looks, the Lobos are looking to continue to fly around and compete.



“The best I can say is iron sharpens iron, in practice, we’re going head to head all the time, and its always competition between each other, it keeps practices live, and that’s how they’re flying around,” explains Taylor.



“Our coaches have been on to us making sure we do better and just run fast and hit fast and be explosive,” adds Fairchild



Longview will lean on their strong running game headlined by sophomore Taylor Tatum



“We’ve been pretty successful and that is we want to run the football to set up play-action pass but we’re going to have to be a little more multiple,” explains Coach King.



“Excellent, we work in and out in practice, blocking schemes and getting everybody together, our o-line together and the more they’re working together the better our run game is and it just helps set up for the pass,” says Taylor.



The ups and downs of the regular season are over for the Lobos, now it’s one game at a time, win or go home.