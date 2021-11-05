Longview Lobos take down Tyler Lions in Week 11 game 49-0

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos took down the Tyler Lions on Friday night’s game.

The final score was: 49-0.

The Lobos will host a home game against Magnolia West next week and Tyler will hit the road to face Magnolia West.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51