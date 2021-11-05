Longview Lobos take down Tyler Lions in Week 11 game 49-0

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos took down the Tyler Lions on Friday night’s game.
The final score was: 49-0.
The Lobos will host a home game against Magnolia West next week and Tyler will hit the road to face Magnolia West.
