LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos are one of the most consistent teams here in East Texas over the years.

Head coach John King says with that consistency, they have higher expectations this season.

“With production, we’ve had the last decade, I guess, so to speak, a lot of people want to knock us off, we’ve got to be at our best every day,” said head coach John King. “The team we’re destined to be is going to be the team that we want to be, and it’s going to come down to practice habits and what we do on the field.”

After losing their starting quarterback to graduation, King liked the improvements he has seen from his potential starters this offseason, but the Lobos will lean on veteran starters to help their new QB.

“We’ve got to be solid with the run game and then we’ve got to step up with our passing game. You know, so inexperienced quarterback, receiver, that’s probably the biggest concern on offense. But, you know, Taylor Tatum has a big role in everything we do,” added King.

“Just making plays, you know, having those games and those shorts are sure offensive drives. I think it’s gonna help a new quarterback. And I think we’re ready for it,” declared Tatum.

With 43 lettermen coming back to Lobo stadium, King is ready to see all 4 of his defensive backs returning to help anchor his Lobo defense.

“So you got a good bunch. We got all four guys in the secondary, but for the third year or so experience, there’s going to be a can,” exclaimed King.

“To work hard every day telling them what to do, do your position, or try to do it, and then else extra to do your job, secondary is a big part of it,” explained defensive back Willie Nelson.

The Lobos were on the doorstep of making it to the state championship game, and the returning players are using that disappointment as fuel to get back there.

“We’re using it as motivation, we know to look at his batting is obviously not a good thing but we use his motivation,” said Tatum. “We looked at it to be back there this year.”

“We’ve been working harder every day to get to that state championship again,” added Nelson.

King and the Lobos will look to see who will lead them under center, as they gear up to make another run in 2023.

Longview will open the regular season on Thursday, August 24th at 7:00 p.m. against the McKinney Lions at McKinney ISD Stadium.