MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Longview and Marshall have one of the longest high school football rivalries in Texas, and in recent years, this series has been dominated by the Lobos.

It was the same story Friday night, after a big early touchdown by Marshall, Longview took control, and beat the Mavericks 53-21.

Since 2008, Longview has dropped 50 or more on Marshall in six of the last thirteen meetings.