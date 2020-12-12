Longview rolls over rival Lufkin to open playoffs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Longview Lobos dominated Lufkin Friday in a way that’s been seldom seen in this great East Texas rivalry.

Playing each other for the 84th time, Longview defeated the Panthers 41-5 at Lobo Stadium in the 5A Division 1 Bi-District round for their most lopsided victory over the Pack since 1976.

The contest also marked the 11th time the teams went toe to toe in the postseason.

Senior running back Kaden Meredith broke the Lobos career touchdown record with his first of three scores on the night, and now has 58 TD’s in his illustrious high school career.

Longview advances to the area round where they will take on undefeated and No. 3 ranked Lancaster. The game is set for next Friday December 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

Watch the video for game highlights.