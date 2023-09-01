MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Longview Lobos are now 1-1 on the season after getting a road win over the Marshall Mavericks.
The final score was: 48-7
Next week, Longview will host Tyler Legacy, while Marshall will head to Henderson.
