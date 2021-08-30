Longview unveils footage of legendary Marshall quarterback Y.A. Tittle from 1942

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Y.A. Tittle is one of the most legendary athletes to ever come out of East Texas.

But while his time at LSU and in the pros are well documented, it’s much more difficult to find footage of his time with the Marshall Mavericks.

But Marshall’s rival on the field, the Longview Lobos, have found rare video, of the hall of famer here in the Pineywoods.

David Cotham, whose son Jeremy wrote Friday Night Howl, a book chronicling the history of the Longview Lobos, hosted a meeting Monday afternoon, unveiling found footage from the Lobos game against Marshall from November 20th, 1942, and there on the field, playing for the Mavs, was Y.A. Tittle.

Tittle was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971, and when he retired in 1964, he was the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

He died in 2017 at 90 years old, but with the help of one of Marshall’s biggest rivals, another piece of his legacy can now be shown to the world, reminding everyone, this quarterback was East Texas made.

Cotham said the video was originally found in the press box of the old Lobo Stadium in downtown Longview, and after cross-referencing some dates with newspaper articles from that time, they were able to conclude, this was indeed the hall of fame Q.B.

“We sat there in our office and we said if this is what we think it is, and we think it is film of Y.A. Tittle in high school we don’t think anybody else has it we have a very historical find for high school football fans,” said Cotham. “Marshall has named the field after him, their fieldhouse, so Y.A. Tittle is very, very important historically to this area.”

The Longview booster club will be selling DVDs of the game at the Longview athletics office this week, as well as at the football game Friday night.

They will also be allowing the Marshall booster club to use the video as they see fit in their community.