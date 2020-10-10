Longview wins 16th in a row over rival Tyler Legacy

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders hung tough with No. 7 ranked Longview in the first half Friday.
They even had a chance to take a one-point lead at halftime.
But a missed field goal allowed the Lobos to remain in charge 16-14.
Coming out of the locker room, Longview outscored Legacy 21-0, and went to win 37-14.
The Lobos improve to 2-1 on the season, while the Red Raiders fall to 2-1.
The win marked the 16th straight for Longview over their rival from the Rose City dating back to 2003.
Watch the video to see game highlights.