LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos got to play their bi-district round playoff game at home and got a win over the New Caney Porter Spartans.

The final score was: Longview 59 – New Caney Porter 7

Longview will play the winner of the Reedy and Newman Smith game.

Longview ended the regular season with a 9-1 overall record, but a 7-0 record in district play.