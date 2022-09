LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Alabama Crimson Tide gained another top East Texas prospect after Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale committed to the Tide on Wednesday afternoon.

Hale made his decision between Alabama, Texas, and Georgia and for a while, the Longhorns seemed to have an edge, but in the end, Nick Saban prevailed.

This is the second top recruit Alabama has picked up this week after Tyler Legacy’s Jordan Renaud committed on Monday.