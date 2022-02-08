LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Former Longview Lobo, Travin Howard, punched his ticket to Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angels Rams, but his mom Dewanta says his journey to get there was filled with trials and tribulations

“He was not starting his junior year, now he did show some emotion there because he didn’t get to start initially, he had to work his way and just fight,” said Howard. “I could see his potential because I knew what he had but it’s like nobody else could see but eventually he got his opportunity and he made the best of it.

He played safety for Longview, and was named district defensive MVP his senior year in 2013, and went on to play college football for TCU.

He changed his position to linebacker while he was in Fort Worth, and his mom says he embraced the challenge.

“He used to stay after practice to run hills and do the extra work and go to TCU and change positions from safety to linebacker, that’s just the work that he put in from there and staying the course,” said Howard. “A pretty good work ethic.”

Travin was drafted in the 7th round in 2018 by the Rams, and fast forward to 2022, he snagged the game-winning interception to win the NFC Championship.

“well, I’m extremely excited, I was kinda in disbelief when I saw exactly how the play took place,” said Longview head coach John King. “I’m not surprised, hustle, great understanding of defensive schemes, being in the right place, he’s always done that, and he’s a playmaker and that’s why he was on the field with the game on the line.”

“I don’t know what went through my mind, all I know was I was just up and jumping and screaming and hollering just so excited,” said Howard.

His mom remembers the rams going to the Super Bowl his rookie season and said if they ever go back she has to go, so you know Mrs. Howard is ready to pack her bags.

“You can’t describe that, I mean, you never think that your kid to go to the Super Bowl and you get to go and do it at the highest level so that is so cool.,” said Howard.

Travin’s former head coach, John King says he is proud to see Howard representing Longview on sports’ biggest stage.

“Proud of this program, proud of the city of Longview, and to see one of our own come up through our middle school program, go through our high school program, be a multi-sport athlete, go and play in the Super Bowl,” said King. “We haven’t had a Super Bowl participant since 2007, so it’s been a long time coming, but we’re going to wish him well and hoping for the best.”

Momma Howard adds, seeing her son perform on the NFL’s biggest stage will be the ultimate dream come true for her.

“The only thing I’m looking for is a win, I just want to win, if we win then everything else is just second, all I want to do is win,” said Howard.

Now, the rest of the piney woods will get to see Travin represent East Texas in Super Bowl 56.