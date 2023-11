HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Lovelady Lions continued their undefeated season on Friday afternoon with a win over the Tenaha Tigers.

The final score was: Lovelady 50 -Tenaha 14

Next week, Lovelady will play the winner of the Mart and Deweyville game.

The Lions finished the regular season with an overall record of 10-0, and a district record of 5-0. The Tigers finished the regular season with an overall record of 8-2, and a district record of 5-0.