TROUP, Texas (KETK) The Lovelady Lions are moving on to the regional-round of playoffs after making it look easy against the Maud Cardinals on Friday night in Troup.

The final score was: 56-0

Lovelady finished the season with a 9-0 record, and won their bi-district round game over Overton last week 62-0. The Lions have outscored their opponents 118-0 through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Next week, the Lions will face Carlisle as they look to continue their historic undefeated season.