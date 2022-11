LOVELADY, Texas (KETK) – The Lovelady Lions defeated Overton in dominating fashion punching their ticket to Round 2 of the playoffs.

The final score was: 62-0.

The Lions look to have the same success next week in Round 2 of the 2A division II playoffs but it might not be as easy as they run into another power house in the 10-2 Maud Cardinals.

Click the link above for the Lovelady Lions Round 1 highlights.