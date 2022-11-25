LOVELADY, Texas (KETK) – The Lovelady Lions are moving on to the state quarterfinals of the playoffs after making a second half comeback against Carlisle, keeping their perfect season intact.

The final score was: 32-21

Lovelady finished the season with a 9-0 record, and have blown through their opponents, outscoring them 150-21 through the first three rounds of the playoffs. Carlisle is the first team to score against the Lions this postseason.

An undefeated season will come to an end next week as Lovelady will be going up against the 13-0 Mart Panthers.