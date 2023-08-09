LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — It’s a proud football program deep in the piney woods, but the Lufkin Panthers haven’t made the playoffs in the last two seasons, however, Coach Todd Quick feels his team has laid the foundation for a comeback this past offseason.

“They understand and they have put in the work for that. So it didn’t just start today. It started a long time ago,” said Quick.

“Just keep grinding for like as it’s we need to, you know, play as a team and just focus on one goal, take one game at a time,” added running back Kedren Young.

The Panthers are going to be led by their one-two punch of TJ Hammond and Young and the Pack are excited about the possibilities of having them in the backfield.

“The leadership part of it of understanding that receiver is different than that receiver and having that connection, that takes just time to be able to do,” explained Quick.

“The defense key on him or they think is going to be run and he told over time as a pass you know they just never know what could happen when a guy like,” declared Hammond.

Lufkin returns a ton of experience on both sides of the ball and seniors are looking to lead by example.

“As a running back, you want the younger ones to be better. So, you know, teach him what you can teach him all you know, so they can be better than you were,” exclaimed Young.

“To lead by example. I don’t want to be, you know, just a talking leader. I want to show it to,” declared Hammond.

Last season, the pack got some production from young players and Coach Quick feels that one year of experience will translate to more wins in 20-23.

“Now you’ve got to get it done. You know, everybody’s shooting for the same goal right now. And the difference being, what are you going to do in the fourth quarter,” said Quick.

“They got a year of experience under their belt to now. So you know, I just want them to take coaching from us older guys and, you know, get into the role and to what I know they can be,” smiled Hammond.

Lufkin has a proud football tradition, and while the last two years have been painful, they are hoping those hard times have forged a path back to the postseason.

Lufkin will open the 2023 regular season at home against Tyler Legacy on Friday, August 25th at 7:30 p.m.