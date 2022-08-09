LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — There is a new attitude this season for the Lufkin Panthers, where this 36-person senior class is helping cultivate and pass down to the underclassmen.

“They know what it takes, and they know we didn’t get it done last year, and nothing carries over, today is a new day, and today is a new year and new team, and we got work to do,” tells head coach Todd Quick.

“We’re just here trying to make them better and push them to their limits each and every day and make them play up to our expectations as we being the seniors,” adds senior quarterback Elijah Moody.

Lufkin missed the playoffs a season ago, and the Panthers are taking it personally, looking to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Definitely motivation to go out there because we had one of the worst seasons coming into the next season, coming into this season, so we got a chip on our shoulder for sure,” declares Moody.

Coach Quick says there is a quarterback battle in camp this year after both guys had a solid offseason.

“Competition is good for kids, and you can’t take days off you got to go. You have one bad day, and the other one doesn’t, here you are, so it keeps them focused and know both kids want to be the quarterback and both kids are going to do what it takes to win that position,” explains Quick.

“Just overall trying to work hard and continue to work on my game and sharpening my tools so I can be able to perform at the highest level for my teammates. “It’s going to help a lot, especially with seeing different defenses and things of that nature, just to be able to overall lead the team,” says Moody.

Moody feels his skill guys have the speed this year to take this Lufkin offense to the next level and hopefully put the Pack back in the postseason.