(NOTE: The Mexia vs. Malakoff game has now been rescheduled to Thursday at 7:30 p.m.)

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) — The Malakoff Tigers are one of the most consistent football programs in East Texas, and head coach Jamie Driskell says every year, his players buy into his message of putting in work in the shadows, to shine bright under the Friday night lights.

“Just compete every day to try to make themselves better every day try to make their teammates better and you’re going to have some talented kids come through here but if you don’t put the work in that talent is going to go to waste. So they bought into that message and started to figure things out,” says Driskell

“It doesn’t matter what grade you’re in, you just have to produce results, coach Watkins is really big on that and he preaches that every week. results matter, size none of that matters so that’s how we kind of look at it,” adds senior lineman Rider Rodgers.

“Ever since he got here in 2009, he’s turned the program around and we’re real physical in the offseason and everything and it contributes out here,” tells receiver Austin Massingill.

Malakoff’s only loss this season came to the Grandview Zebras during non-district, but the Tigers feel that was a turning point for this season.

“They really bring out the best in us and we want to think we bring out the best in them and it’s kind of become a rival and we always play them early in the year and we want to think that game makes both teams better,” says Driskell.

“Every year, it’s always a battle and we always need one because they are a top ten team in 3A and have been for years, that just gets us ready for the playoffs and playoff football and what we’re trying to pursue to,” declares Rodgers.

The Tigers are 7-1 and ranked 3rd in the state at the 3A division 1, and Coach Driskell is proud to see his players’ hard work paying off.

“Extremely proud, the town starts to get behind us this time of year and the kids start to feel the playoff vibe and we’re extremely proud of the kids and they deserve the credit and they work at it and they know we got to get better each and every day and they understand football does not just show up and play, you got to work at it,” exclaims Coach Driskell.

Now the Tigers will face Mexia on Friday night, Driskell is preaching to lock in on defense, and slow down the speedy Blackcats.

“Just play sound and get lined up the correct way and fly around and when it’s time to tackle, we can’t miss and so they’re going to do things the right way, and their kids can really run and get after it. so we’re going to see their best and hopefully, see ours,” explains Driskell.

If Malakoff brings their best Friday night, they will be well on the way to clinching a share of the district championship, while continuing to keep their sights set on making it to Arlington in December.