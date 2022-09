MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) The Malakoff Tigers loose in Week 2 to the Grandview Zebras losing to them three years in a row.

The final score was: 17-21

Last year’s loss came down to the final play of the game, with a final score of 24-21. In 2020, the match-up went to overtime, with the Zebras winning 31-24.

Next week, Malakoff will be on the road in Salado.