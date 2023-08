ARP, Texas (KETK) — Scrimmage football got underway in East Texas, and on Thursday night, the Malakoff Tigers traveled to Bill Herrington Stadium to face off against the Arp Tigers.

Malakoff would go on to win the controlled part of the exhibition 21-0.

Malakoff will open the season at home against West Rusk on August 25th, while Arp will host the Joaquin Rams at home.