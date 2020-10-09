Malakoff shuts out Groesbeck to move to 2-0 in district

GROESBECK, Texas (KETK) – The Malakoff Tigers pitched their second consecutive shutout Thursday, having yet to give up a point in District 8-3A Division 1 action.

The No. 4 Tigers have also gone 11 straight quarters without being scored on.

Malakoff defeated Groesbeck 35-0, to improve to 4-2 overall, and 2-0 in league play.

The Goats fall to 3-3, and 1-1 respectively.

Over their last three games, Jamie Driskell’s squad has outscored its opposition 161-7.

The Tigers host Kemp next Wednesday Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. The Yellow Jackets are also 2-0 in district action.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

