MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – The Malakoff Tigers are now headed to the Regional Finals after beating West on Friday night.

The final score was: 35-14

Malakoff will look to keep their state championship hopes alive and get revenge from a week 2 rematch where they lost against the Grandview Zebras

Malakoff finished the season 9-1, while the Zebrahs finished 10-2.