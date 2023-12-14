ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Malakoff Tigers are the 3A-D1 state champions for the first time in school history after taking down the Franklin Lions on Thursday afternoon.

The final score of the game held at AT&T stadium in Arlington was 14-7.

The Tigers end their 2023 season with an undefeated record of 16-0.

In the playoffs, Malakoff played Maypearl in bi-district, Mount Vernon in area, Grandview in regionals, Winnsboro in quarterfinals, and Brock in semifinals.

This was only Malakoff’s second state championship appearance in school history.