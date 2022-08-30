(KETK) — The Marshall Mavericks opened the season with an impressive performance and a big win over the Tyler Lions.

Players credit a mentality change from new head coach Jack Alvarez.

“Them knowing that if they didn’t give their best effort, I think they knew it would be a tough night for us. I think our kids gave their best effort,” says Jack Alvarez.

“Everybody was excited to eat somebody else and we all gave it our all and try to prove everybody wrong so we can win, I think we’re old school and we’re a lot tougher team,” declares Marshall senior Tra Adams.

Next up for the Marshall Mavericks is a date with a long-time rival the Longview Lobos. The number 1 team in 5A division 1.

They say this game will be won at the line of scrimmage.

“We want to be physical so this gives us a chance to see where we’re at and gives us a measuring stick and I don’t think we’re going to do anything different than I’m doing every day,” adds Coach Alvarez.

“They’re going to try and command the line of scrimmage with their d-lineman and their front seven, I think winning the line of scrimmage first for us is something we do well but I think connecting on a couple of deep shots down the field should give us a really good chance to pull out the win,” explains Marshall senior Zachary Smith.

Speaking of the Longview Lobos, they took care of business in week one, beating McKinney Boyd, and Head coach John King says there is always room for improvement.

“Offense we were able to throw the ball and run the ball, defensively we came away with some key stops at the right time and there were mistakes we got to correct, and that’s what you hope to do

in week one to week two,” says Head King.

“We played hard, the effort was there, we were flying around and we were just all being Lobos I’d say. We were playing physical and reading our keys and everything else,” exclaims Longview junior Daedrion Garrett.

This is one of the longest-running rivalries in Texas, 112 years and counting.

“Everybody is talking noise, everybody just wants to choose a side, and all of East Texas pop out and show love to both teams,” smiles Garrett.

“Everybody is kind of connected in a way Marshall, Hallsville, Longview but I think to get a win it would mean a whole lot to this community, and that’s why I think we’re trying to get it done for them this week,” explains Smith.

It’s the oldest rivalry in East Texas, and for the Mavs and Lobos, kickoff can’t get here fast enough.